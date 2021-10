Billionaire investor Barry Stenlicht says that the reduced US workforce after the Covid-19 pandemic is crippling the economic recovery as five million people are still missing from payroll figures.The founder of Starwood Capital Group, which operates hotels among its various business lines, told CNBC’s Squawk Box that he believes that the federal government should pay people to go back to work rather than stay at home.“The whole service economy is in a crisis, whether it’s a restaurant, a pizzeria, a laundromat, a small shop. Amazon can raise wages, no problem,” he said, adding that small businesses cannot.He acknowledged that...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO