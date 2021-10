Something that is so simple can bring so much comfort during a time of discomfort. Cold season is among us and with everyone going back to in-person school, the amount of people feeling under the weather is rising. With being sick comes the question of what is going to help me feel better quicker? Drinking tea can be super helpful and beneficial when you are sick.The warm tea itself can help soothe and open your chest up, but the type of tea is also important.

