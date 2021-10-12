13 Best Saucer Tree Swings For Kids In 2021

The best way to spruce up any drab room is to add some houseplants—and one of the easiest places to start is with indoor trees. So, what should you know about growing one? Not only do lush ficus leaves and tall palms make a statement, but many of these popular varieties are considered to be very low-maintenance plants. And while many people fret over not watering their houseplants enough, the opposite is true: Overwatering is one of the most common reasons plants wilt. Most of these varieties (like the snake plant) need a minimum amount of light and moisture, and only some of them require regular watering. And there are a lot of benefits to keeping plants in your home year-round: In addition to just looking pretty, they can relieve stress, boost creativity, and actually improve the air quality of any room.

