CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia Fire Calls

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

October 3 – 9 During this last week, the Virginia Fire Department was dispatched for service 110 times. 106 of which were medical calls and four fire calls. The fire calls varied from multiple motor vehicle accidents, a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, and a cooking fire. Of the medical calls, 30 were hospital transfers out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were transported to Duluth and metro hospitals for further specialty care. The 911 emergency calls brought us to most of our surrounding communities. Our crews performed 154 medical procedures, 157 medical treatments and administered 123 medications.

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Essentia Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy