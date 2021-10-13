Virginia Fire Calls

October 3 – 9 During this last week, the Virginia Fire Department was dispatched for service 110 times. 106 of which were medical calls and four fire calls. The fire calls varied from multiple motor vehicle accidents, a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, and a cooking fire. Of the medical calls, 30 were hospital transfers out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were transported to Duluth and metro hospitals for further specialty care. The 911 emergency calls brought us to most of our surrounding communities. Our crews performed 154 medical procedures, 157 medical treatments and administered 123 medications.