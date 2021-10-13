Play the Art Scavenger Hunt Game in Cook

COOK — There is a new game in the town of Cook: “The Art Scavenger Hunt.” Art pieces from Cook area artists are on display along River Street in Cook. To play this game created by Jim DeVires, all you need to do is find the 19 objects hidden along River Street. The objects will be hidden between Highway 53 and the Little Fork River and are all visible from outside the area businesses. Each piece is secured in place so it will be available for everyone to find for years to come, so please do not remove or destroy them. While you are on the hunt, stop in and check out some of the great local establishments found in the wonderful little town. The project was funded through a “stART on Main Street” grant distributed by the City of Cook, Springboard for the Arts, Rethos and the McKnight Foundation.