CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights fans ready for team's 5th season

By John Domol
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNilT_0cPYgsHc00

The puck dropped on another season of Vegas Golden Knights hockey. Now in their fifth season, the Knights took on the brand-new Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights fans share an intensity for hockey that you will not find anyplace else.

"These two teams play tonight--it's one of the best in the league, Vegas,” said John Barr from Seattle. “And then seeing my new team, the Seattle Kraken."

"Somebody's going down tonight and it's not the Knights,” Hank Wiesenthal, from Las Vegas.

"They'll be 0-1,” said Eve Gizelbach, a five-year season ticket holder for the Golden Knights. “And we'll be 1-0. So, they got to start off on a losing hand."

"Vegas is a tough act to follow,” said Barr. “They're a great team. I think a lot of teams learned their lesson to not take Vegas lightly."

"The atmosphere is unmatched compared to any other team I've ever [seen],” said Anthony Jordan of Las Vegas. “It's electric. The feeling is crazy."

"Everybody's got to cheer!” said Gizelbach. “We've got to encourage the boys! Let's GO!"

" We're going to see a lot of the Golden Knights, so that's going to be exciting," said Barr.

The Golden Knights will face the Kings in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.

Their next home game will take place on Oct. 20 against St. Louis.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Coyotes end preseason on high note with win over Golden Knights

Travis Boyd and Andrew Ladd scored their first goals of the preseason, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 25 of 26 shots faced in his chance to start and play an entire preseason game in goal for the Arizona Coyotes in their 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night. The...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Larkin suspended in ‘weird’ first game, Bertuzzi looks healthy

Dylan Larkin will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. Larkin was racing Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph for the puck about midway through the second period Thursday night. He cut in front of Joseph to establish position along the boards, and turned his back to Joseph who gave him a shove from behind.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Golden Knights#Las Vegas#The Golden Knights#Seattle Kraken
KTNV

Breaking the Ice: Vegas Golden Knights' Defenseman Dylan Coghlan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before the puck drops for the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Colorado Avalanche preseason game on Tuesday at 6 p.m., Defenseman Dylan Coghlan joins Sports Reporter Tina Nguyen to talk about the upcoming season and to "Break the Ice." The Golden Knights are 2-2 in the preseason.
NHL
KTNV

Like a Local: Vegas Golden Knights share some of their local favorites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Walking out the doors at T-Mobile Arena after a Golden Knights victory is always sweet. But where do you go to eat after? Do you stay on the Strip or head to your neighborhood?. Before the new season, some of the Golden Knights gave their tips...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Golden Knights, Avalanche appear to be teams to beat in West

The Vegas Golden Knights have made deep playoff runs in three of their four years and are used to being looked at as the team to beat in the Western Conference. Advancing in the postseason, though, is not going to satisfy a young franchise that lost in the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018 and reached the conference finals in each of the last two years.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas’ Golden Knights and Raiders are building a bond

The Golden Knights got a whole new contingent of celebrity fans during last year’s playoff run—the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster. With all the Raiders in town for team activities and minicamp as T-Mobile Arena got to full capacity in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, several players maintained a similar schedule during Golden Knights’ game days. They’d practice in the mornings, attend team meetings and workouts in the afternoon and then rush from their headquarters in Henderson to the Strip in time for puck drop.
NHL
The Game Haus

Do the Vegas Golden Knights have a Loyalty Problem?

On several social media platforms, Vegas Golden Knights fans can be seen expressing concerns towards the team’s front office and their apparent lack of loyalty. The moves made this offseason have seemingly caused this sentiment to receive a dramatic rise in popularity. But trades of other players prior to this offseason is the basis of where the accusations of disloyalty began.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ struggling power play under microscope this season

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer doesn’t want a referendum held on his team’s power play after every game. “If we go 4-for-4, I’m not going to tell you it’s fixed. And if we go 0-for-4, I don’t want you to say it’s never going to be fixed,” he said during training camp. “Evaluate this at the end of the year.”
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

3 takeaways from Vegas Golden Knights’ 3-1 loss to Coyotes

It wasn’t quite sleepwalking, but the effort by the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday that resulted in a 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes in front of 16,883 at T-Mobile Arena wasn’t that far off. Not a lot of energy and it was a game that Vegas certainly deserved to lose.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Knights ready for Kraken in battle of NHL’s newest teams

If any team can relate to how the Kraken feel entering Tuesday’s season opener, it’s the Golden Knights. Four years ago, they were the newbies, uncertain of what the future held. Now it’s expansion Seattle in that position, hoping to take the league by storm in a similar fashion. The...
NHL
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy