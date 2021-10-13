CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wedding celebration and giving gratitude for help

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin and Loretta had perfect weather for their Oct. 1 wedding day. All week was nice and sunny, which we were so grateful for. We ended up with around 450 here for the noon meal and 550 for the evening meal. We could seat 350 people in one sitting. Around 100 or more people ate before, such as the cooks, table waiters, special helpers, babysitters, some of the cooks’ children, and drivers who bring family and friends from farther away.

