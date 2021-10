HAILEY — The Bulldogs won the nonconference game over the Wolverines in a game that was ended at the half due to the weather. Kimberly had 220 total yards (183 passing and 37 rushing) and held Wood River to 91 yards (7 passing and 84 rushing). Kimberly senior quarterback Heath Owens finished 13-for-17 for 183 yards and tossed two scoring passes to sophomore Gatlin Bair for 5-yards. Sophomore Michael Goff rushed for 24 yards on eight carries including a 2-yard run for a score. Wood River scored on a 7-yard pass from sophomore Kyle Ipsen to junior Zack Dilworth.

