The NHL’s preseason is coming to a close. Rosters are being finalized, lines and pairings set, which leaves a vital facet of the game still to be determined: special teams. The Seattle Kraken coverage team at The Hockey Writers have given us their opening night forward lines and defensive pair projections. In this edition, Adam Kierszenblat, Sean Raggio, and Jake Zrihen project the Kraken’s first and second power play (PP) and penalty killing (PK) units, as well as top-five shootout (SO) participants.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO