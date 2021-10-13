Grilled Snap Peas with Everything Bagel Seasoning

I’m not saying I love puff pastry so much that it could ever truly replace the goodness of a bagel, but I am saying that I love me some smoked salmon and cream cheese with all the fixins so much that I needed to try it in pie form. My fellow bagel-loving assistant, Katie, had the brilliant idea to cut a hole in the center of the crust so this delicious breakfast or brunch pie (or breakfast-for-dinner pie) would look like a bagel, too. But this concept is fairly adaptable, and you can prepare the dough in a variety of shapes and sizes. Looking to serve a crowd? Try a bigger slab version, rolling the dough out to a large rectangle instead and adding 12 to 15 minutes to the total bake time. Adapted from The Book on Pie. —Erin Jeanne McDowell.

