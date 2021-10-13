CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data suggests mRNA booster dose generates stronger antibody response after J&J shot – Axios

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – People who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will have a stronger neutralizing antibody response if they get an mRNA shot as the second dose, Axios reported https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-vaccine-booster-fda-mix-match-data-2593a8db-6b5e-4333-95e2-4064b2433e42.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=onhrs on Tuesday, citing a person who has seen data collected by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). J&J has...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

