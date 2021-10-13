Data suggests mRNA booster dose generates stronger antibody response after J&J shot – Axios
(Reuters) – People who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will have a stronger neutralizing antibody response if they get an mRNA shot as the second dose, Axios reported https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-vaccine-booster-fda-mix-match-data-2593a8db-6b5e-4333-95e2-4064b2433e42.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=onhrs on Tuesday, citing a person who has seen data collected by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). J&J has...whtc.com
Comments / 0