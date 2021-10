SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Honor Flight San Diego flew 94 veterans out to Washington D.C. the weekend of Oct. 1, 2021 for the first time in two years. San Diego’s Honor Flight chapter is still focusing on making sure all World War II and Korean War veterans make it on the trip before opening it up to Vietnam-era veterans, but will make exceptions if Vietnam veterans have severe health issues. On this trip, there was one Vietnam veteran who was invited to attend.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO