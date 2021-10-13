Giants' Tommy La Stella: Pulled from Game 4

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Park is always a loud place in October. But this year, there’s just been something that sounds a little extra loud. Whether that’s from genuine enthusiasm for a team that wasn’t technically supposed to make it so far, or if it’s pent-up energy from spending the COVID season away from the ballpark, or whether it’s some other unexplained phenomenon, the end result has been a raucous little bandbox in Boston thus far in the playoffs. To help frame the volume of Fenway in proper context, Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Fox Sports Radio sent a...

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO