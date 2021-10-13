Giants' Tommy La Stella: Pulled from Game 4
La Stella was removed from Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers due to an Achilles injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. La Stella has been playing through the Achilles issue for the past couple weeks, and he appeared to tweak something while fielding a ball at second base. The 32-year-old went 1-for-3 before being replaced by pinch hitter Austin Slater during the seventh inning. La Stella will have Wednesday to recover before Thursday's Game 5 versus the Dodgers.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0