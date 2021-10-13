CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Open Forum: Richard Bell supports the community

By CATHERINE BALLARD
Winchester Star
 6 days ago

Coaching kids’ soccer requires adult volunteers — that’s where I first met Richard Bell well over a decade ago when my son and his daughter wanted to play soccer. They needed coaches. I had attended a professional soccer game, once. Never played soccer. Same with Richard, he also never played soccer. But Richard, like me, had a kid with soccer dreams and we stepped up to the proverbial plate (oh, wait, that’s baseball) and did our best. Fortunately, coaching five and six year old players takes less … skill … than coaching teens. “Run after the ball!” “Kick the ball!” “Don’t hit your teammate!” “No cartwheels!” Richard led when he saw the need. He always had a positive approach to the kids, especially in developing a sense of team, and we made it fun.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Winchester, VA
Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Winchester, VA
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because they failed to comply with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy