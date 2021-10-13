Open Forum: Richard Bell supports the community

Coaching kids’ soccer requires adult volunteers — that’s where I first met Richard Bell well over a decade ago when my son and his daughter wanted to play soccer. They needed coaches. I had attended a professional soccer game, once. Never played soccer. Same with Richard, he also never played soccer. But Richard, like me, had a kid with soccer dreams and we stepped up to the proverbial plate (oh, wait, that’s baseball) and did our best. Fortunately, coaching five and six year old players takes less … skill … than coaching teens. “Run after the ball!” “Kick the ball!” “Don’t hit your teammate!” “No cartwheels!” Richard led when he saw the need. He always had a positive approach to the kids, especially in developing a sense of team, and we made it fun.