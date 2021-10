Kevin Lee Mitchem, 48 of Stafford, Virginia died at Mary Washington Hospital on October 8, 2021. He was born in 1973 to Donald and Terry Mitchem. Kevin was a heavy equipment operator by trade. In his spare time he enjoyed cutting grass and fishing with his father, hiking and bowling with his kids. He was a member of the Woodbridge Youth bowling league, but most of all for Kevin, he treasured his 5 children and the time that he spent with them.