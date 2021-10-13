CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Massive New Telescope Arrives at Launch Site

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of NASA's largest projects ever has arrived at its launch site. After a two-week,1,500-mile voyage from California through the Panama Canal and onward to northeastern South America, the James Webb Space Telescope arrived in French Guiana, where it will be launched later this year. The telescope, one NASA says is the world's largest and most complex space observatory, will be carefully unloaded from the MN Colibri and carefully driven to Europe's Spaceport in Kourou. There, it will undergo two months of preparations before being launched in space in December.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

$10bn James Webb Space Telescope unpacked in Kourou

Engineers have unboxed the James Webb Space Telescope in French Guiana and will now prepare it for launch. The $10bn successor to the Hubble observatory arrived at Europe's Kourou spaceport five days ago after being shipped from the US. It's now been relieved of its transport container and raised into...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hot Hardware

NASA LunaNet Will Light Up The Moon With Wi-Fi And Mars May Be Next

Neil Armstrong spoke the first words from the moon, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”, on July 20, 1969. Five decades later NASA plans to connect the moon to Earth via a Lunar Network (LunaNet), before once again placing boots on the moon, and eventually to Mars and even beyond.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was expected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Rivers on Saturn's moon Titan are deeper than first thought and they could provide a map for NASA's Dragonfly mission to determine whether the celestial satellite is ripe to host life

The rivers and tributaries on Saturn's moon Titan could help NASA's upcoming mission to the celestial satellite learn more about its geology and whether it's capable of supporting life, a new study suggests. Astronomers, led by those at Cornell University, looked at Titan's map of rivers and tributaries and determined...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Look: NASA photo reveals unusual supernova event

The universe often behaves in human-like ways. Gluttonous stars can swallow too much material and end up exploding in a rather dramatic fashion. NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatory recently caught a glimpse of the explosive remnant of a Type Ia supernova, created after a white dwarf star pulled too much material from a nearby star, triggering an explosion.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Rocket Launch#Other Space#French
Inverse

NASA’s bold new asteroid mission just took off — here’s what happens next

Liftoff! NASA’s Lucy mission successfully launched on Saturday, a step toward understanding more about the Solar System’s history. The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifted off at 5:34 a.m. Eastern time on October 16. The rocket launched from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. On board was the Lucy spacecraft, which will explore one asteroid in the Solar System’s main belt and seven Trojan asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Physics World

NASA’s Lucy mission launches to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids

NASA has launched a $1bn mission to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids — two large clusters of rocks that are believed to be remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets. The probe, dubbed Lucy, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 5:34 a.m. local time on Saturday aboard an Atlas V rocket.
ASTRONOMY
CBS LA

NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The NASA Perseverance Rover has recorded over five hours of audio from Mars thanks to a set of microphones attached to the rover. Scientists out of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were among the first to listen to the audio. Included in the audio, which you can listen to here, are the sounds of the rover wheels crunching on Mars’ surface, gusts of wind and the spacecraft motors whirring as it moves its arm. The Perseverance is not the first spacecraft to record audio from space, but it is the first to record audio from Mars. This audio data helps...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Digital Trends

See the 42 biggest asteroids in our solar system in stunning detail

Far out on the border of the outer solar system between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter lies the asteroid belt, where hundreds of thousands of small objects orbit the sun. Most of these objects are small rocky asteroids, but some are known to be 60 miles or larger across. Now, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has released images of 42 of the largest asteroids in the belt, showing their variety of sizes and shapes.
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

Giant planet discovered orbiting dead star may be a glimpse into our solar system's future

Astronomers have discovered a giant planet orbiting a dead star, which they say could resemble our solar system when the Sun dies out in approximately 5 billion years. Scientists discovered a Jupiter-like planet, which has a similar orbit as the Gas Giant, revolving around a dead star — or white dwarf — near the center of the Milky Way, according to a news release. The team also found the planet is 40 times more massive than Jupiter and the white dwarf is about 60% of the Sun's mass.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars sounds open up whole new world for scientists

Perseverance is the first Mars rover to include microphones, an advancement that’s opened up a whole new world of discovery for NASA scientists keen to learn more about the distant planet. This week, the team overseeing the mission released a collection of audio recordings gathered by Perseverance since its arrival...
ASTRONOMY
AL.com

Resignation follows NASA rejection of James Webb Space Telescope renaming

A NASA adviser has resigned after the space agency denied their request to rename the James Webb Space Telescope. Lucianne Walkowick, a member of NASA’s Astrophysics Advisory Committee who identifies as non-binary, wrote in an open letter the agency’s handling of the matter “made a farce” of the committee and its work. Walkowick was one of more than a thousand people – including two professors at the University of Alabama – who signed a petition to rename the $10 billion space telescope over concerns regarding Webb’s tenure as U.S. Undersecretary of State during the dismissal of gay and lesbian federal employees in the 1940s and ‘50s. Webb served as NASA Secretary from February 1961 to October 1968 and is credited with being instrumental in the Apollo moon program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
editorials24.com

NASA says 7 asteroids to make ‘close’ encounter with Earth

Massive asteroids — including one the size of the Empire State Building — are predicted to make “close” encounters with Earth in the coming weeks, with one set to whiz by as early as Wednesday night. The space rock “2004 UE,” which at 1,246 feet is only a few feet...
ASTRONOMY
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Finds Evidence of Persistent Water Vapor on Europa

(NASA) – NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope observations of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa have revealed the presence of persistent water vapor – but, mysteriously, only in one hemisphere. Europa harbors a vast ocean underneath its icy surface, which might offer conditions hospitable for life. This result advances astronomers’ understanding of the...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy