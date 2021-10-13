NASA's Massive New Telescope Arrives at Launch Site
One of NASA's largest projects ever has arrived at its launch site. After a two-week,1,500-mile voyage from California through the Panama Canal and onward to northeastern South America, the James Webb Space Telescope arrived in French Guiana, where it will be launched later this year. The telescope, one NASA says is the world's largest and most complex space observatory, will be carefully unloaded from the MN Colibri and carefully driven to Europe's Spaceport in Kourou. There, it will undergo two months of preparations before being launched in space in December.comicbook.com
