Blowing Rock, NC

High Country to celebrate Halloween with celebrations for all ages

By Makaelah Walters
Watauga Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH COUNTRY — From corn mazes to haunted trails, the High Country offers an array of activities this Halloween. Spooky Duke: Spooky Duke features two certified races — a 5k and 10k — for a cause. The annual race takes place on Oct. 16 beginning at 9 a.m. in Appalachian State University’s Peacock parking lot. Proceeds from Spooky Duke benefit the High Country’s Parent to Parent Family Support Network, which provides free support to families who have premature children, children with disabilities, emotional or behavioral challenges, mental illness, chronic health conditions, or to families who are grieving the death of a child. Spooky Duke is open to children, adults and pets and will host free kids’ activities from 8-10 a.m. It will also a feature a costume parade and contest. For more information about the race, to register or become a volunteer, visit runsignup.com/race/NC/Boone/TheSpookyDuke5k10kandCostumeMarch.

