Fish farm monitoring startup raises $4.1m
The Norwegian aquatech startup OptoScale has raised $4.1 million to expand the use of its real-time fish farm monitoring system into new geographies. OptoScale is a forerunner in capturing and analysing high-value data for fish farmers – an annual market it estimates will grow from approximately $10 million today to $400 million by 2030. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, OptoScale’s technology means that producers can assess up to 200,000 fish each day, compared to around 50 to 100 fish using conventional approaches. An underwater camera is submerged in each pen and sends real-time measurements guaranteed to be accurate within three per cent on a daily basis.thefishsite.com
