Watch now: Daily aspirin increases risk in some older adults

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlder adults without heart disease should not take daily aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group says in preliminary advice released Tuesday.

Researchers estimate that millions of adults in the United States take low-dose daily aspirin to prevent cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and stroke. However, you might not know that in 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began recommending against the practice for people with no history of cardiovascular events. On Tuesday, the United States Preventative Service Task Force (an independent panel of experts in disease prevention) issued draft guidelines that suggest doctors stop recommending daily aspirin to people 60 and older who want to prevent their first heart attack or stroke.
