Bus Driver Shortage Remains Concern For Local Districts

wrmj.com
 8 days ago

Finding bus drivers remains a challenge for local school districts. It’s an ongoing concern says Mercer County School District Superintendent Scott Petrie. If you have an interest in becoming a school bus driver in the Mercer County School District, contact the Unit Office or Johannes Bus Service.

wrmj.com

