Bus Driver Shortage Remains Concern For Local Districts

Two of three bus routes that were canceled for Monday, will be up and running according to the Cassadaga Valley Central School District. On its Facebook page Monday afternoon, the district announced that they were able to make the necessary arrangements for buses 181 and 182 to carry their regular runs on Tuesday. According to the district, "Bus 182 will run as originally planned for the rest of the week and bus 181 will be running regular routes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday." CVCS added that they "anticipate" bus 181 will be unable to run on Friday, but they are working to find coverage for that run and will provide a future update. The district had to cancel a total of three bus routes on Monday because of an unexpected driver shortage. There was no word on the status of bus 187.

CASSADAGA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO