Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU professor and author shares Voices from Behind the Mask — perfect for its time, to help us understand

 6 days ago
A Northern Kentucky University professor and social scientist has published a new book, Voices from Behind the Mask, which delivers 100 answers (“voices”) from a random survey of 500+ people from across the USA. Voices that are sad. And sour. And Sweet. And soulful. Read their raw emotions. Listen to...

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

