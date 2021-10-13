CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers’ NLDS Game 4 victory unveils potential fatal error by Giants

Cover picture for the articleIt all now comes down to Game 5 in San Francisco on Thursday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Giants in a win-or-go-home NLDS Game 4. Walker Buehler pitched on short rest for the first time in his career and allowed just one earned run over 4.1 innings of work. His status as a Dodgers postseason legend is growing each and every year. Enough cannot be said about his track record thus far in his young career.

