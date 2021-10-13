CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Of Rats and Harvard Men

By Santiago A. Saldivar
Harvard Crimson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Cambridge, Massachusetts: Home to prestigious schools, ambitious Ivy Leaguers, and, as of recently, an alarming number of (non-human) pests. Upon returning to our once abandoned campus, Harvard residents have been welcomed by rats, roaches, and even mushroom infestations in sometimes crumbling dorms, prompting student complaints and a new city-wide anti-rodent policy order.

