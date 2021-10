Blunt Elementary first grade teacher Maranda Olson is in her second year of teaching for the ABO School District. “I taught second grade last year,” said Olson. “Second grade I was used to. I student taught in second grade and was already aware of all the curriculum. This year, when I went to first grade I thought, ‘Oh! This is a challenge.’ It’s definitely different, but I’m loving it.”

