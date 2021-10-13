Annenberg Must Cater to All

Libby E. Tseng ’24 is a Crimson Editorial editor in Pforzheimer House. In sixth grade, we were learning about family relationships when my teacher asked an innocuous question, “Will you raise your hand if your parents are divorced?” Out of the 25 or so kids in the class, only two kids raised their hands. I was one of them. The kids from ‘normal’ families looked around the room, attempting to spot the outliers. They zeroed in on me, staring at me with a combination of pity, disgust, and curiosity. I imagined that they were wondering how it felt to grow up as an unfortunate child.

