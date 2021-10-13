CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, MA

Annenberg Must Cater to All

By Courtesy of Shanivi Srikonda
Harvard Crimson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShanivi Srikonda ’24, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Quincy House. Her column “Nooks and Crannies” appears on alternate Wednesdays. Walking into Annenberg for the first time transports you. Enveloped by exquisite stained glass and with the eyes of Shakespeare and Dante piercing down at you, the grandeur often associated with Harvard becomes unmistakably palpable. Originally conceived as a way to honor the Harvard graduates who fought for the Union in the Civil War, Annenberg became the freshman dining hall in 1994, serving about 3,400 meals a day as of 2009.

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Must Rethink Its Approach to Liberal Arts

Tarun Timalsina ’22 is an Economics concentrator in Pforzheimer House. Harvard believes in the transformative potential of liberal arts education. And it is through this remarkable power of liberal arts that Harvard pursues its mission to “educate the citizens and citizen-leaders of our society.” But has Harvard really done justice to the spirit of liberal arts?
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Why There's No Perfect Harvard Student

Nicole B. Alexander ’24, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Kirkland House. Harvard has its own vernacular — Harvard Speak — where majors are called “concentrations,” RAs are referred to as “proctors” by freshmen and “tutors” by upperclassmen, and everything has an acronym. One of the more universally used buzzwords at Harvard is a term that I learned before stepping foot onto Harvard’s campus: impostor syndrome.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

From Pokémon Trainer to Harvard Student

Bobby S. Degeratu ’25 is a Crimson Editorial comper living in Canaday Hall. This was the last question I expected to hear in my Harvard interview. “Catching ’em all” is the goal of each Pokémon game, which has captivated me for over a decade. The prospect of taming wild creatures, battling with them, and conquering new lands still excites me to this day. But my passion for the Japanese franchise went beyond pushing buttons on my Nintendo DS and dishing out $40 each year for the latest journey.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Ruva Chigwedere ’21 Profile: Transforming Harvard Theater

“To me, leadership has always meant service,” said singer, actor, and writer Ruva Chigwedere ‘21. By Courtesy of Office for the Arts at Harvard @harvard_arts. “To me, leadership has always meant service,” said singer, actor, and writer Ruva Chigwedere ‘21. In her four years at Harvard, she honed her craft and created spaces for Black artists on campus.
HARVARD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Harvard, MA
City
Quincy, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Harvard Crimson

The Pitfalls of Pity Pressure

Libby E. Tseng ’24 is a Crimson Editorial editor in Pforzheimer House. In sixth grade, we were learning about family relationships when my teacher asked an innocuous question, “Will you raise your hand if your parents are divorced?” Out of the 25 or so kids in the class, only two kids raised their hands. I was one of them. The kids from ‘normal’ families looked around the room, attempting to spot the outliers. They zeroed in on me, staring at me with a combination of pity, disgust, and curiosity. I imagined that they were wondering how it felt to grow up as an unfortunate child.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Harvard Crimson

The Journey of a Covid Test

While many colleges have implemented regular testing as part of their reopening strategies, Harvard has gone a step further in establishing a self-sufficient testing site at the Harvard University Clinical Laboratory. A swab up the nose, a drop-off in a little gray box, and, some hours later, a text declaring...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Extending Our Gratitude to the Extension School

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. In a satirical piece published over 16 years ago, our Editorial Board wrote that “Hilary Duff is a loser and a chicken” for taking classes at the Harvard Extension School. In poor writing and even poorer taste, the editorial implies an inherent value differentiation between HES and the other Harvard schools. The regrettable piece has resurfaced recently as the ambiguity surrounding the Extension School’s place within the University continues to linger.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Of Rats and Harvard Men

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Cambridge, Massachusetts: Home to prestigious schools, ambitious Ivy Leaguers, and, as of recently, an alarming number of (non-human) pests. Upon returning to our once abandoned campus, Harvard residents have been welcomed by rats, roaches, and even mushroom infestations in sometimes crumbling dorms, prompting student complaints and a new city-wide anti-rodent policy order.
HARVARD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Halal#Food Drink#Crimson Editorial#Quincy House#Union
Harvard Crimson

Cornel West and the ‘True Harvard’

Raising his hands as if at a pulpit, cast under the fluorescent light of his new office, Cornel R. West ’74 reflects on his recent departure from Harvard. He wears his daily uniform: golden Africa-shaped cufflinks, a black scarf, and a three-piece suit. He leans forward, his voice strained. He has one question for Harvard: “What the hell is so controversial and fraught about giving tenure to somebody who you gave a university professorship to 20-something years before?”
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Amnesia

Serena G. Pellegrino ’24, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Lowell House. Freshman year, I met someone for the first time. I met the same guy for the first time again a few months later. And then I met him for the first time, a third time. And then a fourth. And whenever I inevitably cross paths with him next, I will likely meet him for the fifth first time.
HARVARD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Harvard Crimson

Nearly 700 Harvard Workers Take Buyout Incentive

Just shy of 700 Harvard employees took buyouts last year as part of an early retirement program designed to cut costs amid the coronavirus crisis. A total of 693 workers — roughly 46 percent of the 1,506 employees eligible — took buyouts as part of the 2020 Voluntary Early Retirement Incentive Program, according to data Harvard provided The Crimson this week. The program offered employees one year of pay on top of normal retirement benefits to incentivise them to retire early.
HARVARD, MA
Parents Magazine

Schools Are Banning Fact-based History Education and as a Social Studies Teacher, I'm Terrified

Teaching during a pandemic in schools without mask mandates is frightening enough for America's teachers. However, educators across the country are equally terrified about the very content they include in their daily lesson plans and the books they stock in their classroom libraries. These fears are a result of the so-called "Critical Race Theory" (CRT) bills getting passed in states across the country. The latest news out of Southlake, Texas last week where a school leader told teachers to balance the Holocaust books with "opposing" views is a harbinger of similar headlines to come out of states that have passed these bans on what can be taught.
EDUCATION
Harvard Crimson

The Humanities Inferiority Complex

Spencer W. Glassman ’23-’24, an inactive Crimson Editorial editor, is a History concentrator in Leverett House. His column “A More Human Humanities” appears on alternate Fridays. The paucity of time mandates that we spend it on things that are good in and of themselves. We often hear of the importance...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Harvard Crimson

FAS Dean Gay ‘Pretty Confident’ In-Person Classes Will Continue

Faculty of the Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay said she is pleased about the Covid-19 positivity rate on campus. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. Faculty of the Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay said she “could not be more pleased” about the Covid-19 positivity rate on campus during an interview last week.
COLLEGES
Harvard Crimson

Unlearning Blame and Reimagining Responsibility

David E. Lewis ’24 lives in Quincy House. His column “Unlearning Everything” appears on alternate Thursdays. Over my short time thus far at Harvard, I’ve been shocked at some of the racist comments and actions of my professors. Even more disturbing, however, have been the discussions and debates over what to do with these professors when their words and behavior are brought into the limelight.
QUINCY, MA
Harvard Crimson

Students in HGSE’s New Virtual Part-Time Master’s Program Call on School to ‘Close the Quality Gap’

Students in a part-time virtual Master's program at the Graduate School of Education criticized the school for insufficient support. By Truong L. Nguyen. Barred from attending in-person classes as a condition of their enrollment, many students in a virtual part-time Master’s program launched by the Graduate School of Education last year are advocating for improved online programming and turning to cross-registration for the chance to experience a live classroom.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy