Kim Jong-un vows to make military ‘invincible’ as he hits out at US

There are some very smart, experienced people in the U.S. intelligence community whose jobs center on this very question. North Korea is a highly reclusive country. So, to the extent the United States has access to what is actually going on within the corridors of power in Pyongyang, the information largely comes from the occasional high-profile defector. The last two months, however, have been especially dizzying for U.S. intelligence.

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO