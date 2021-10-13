CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kim Jong-un vows to make military ‘invincible’ as he hits out at US

By Tori Holland
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Jong-un has vowed to make his country’s military “invincible” to counter what he called persistent hostility from the US. The hermit kingdom’s leader gave mixed signals during a speech at an event on Monday by saying that while his primary objective was to give North Korea an “invincible military capability” no one would dare challenge, these objectives must not be seen as threatening war with its neighbour South Korea or the US, its regional ally.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chinese-North Korean defectors face hardship in South Korea

GWANGYANG, South Korea — (AP) — Abandoned, he feels, by three countries, Cho Guk-gyeong shows a visitor his South Korean alien registration card, which describes him as “stateless.” It’s an apt description for what his life is like in South Korea, 15 years after he fled North Korea. Most North...
WORLD
AFP

N. Korea fires suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile: Seoul

North Korea fired a suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, the nuclear-armed country's latest advance in weapons technology and one that could give it a second-strike capability. A proven submarine-based missile capability would take the North's arsenal to a new level, allowing deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and a second-strike capability in the event of an attack on its military bases.
MILITARY
News 8 WROC

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

North Korea has been pushing hard for years to acquire an ability to fire nuclear-armed missiles from submarines, the next key piece in Kim Jong Un’s arsenal that includes a broad range of mobile missiles and ICBMs with the potential range to reach the American homeland.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Marietta Daily Journal

Pentagon spies say Kim Jong Un is still pursuing nuclear arms

The U.S. continues to observe activity at North Korean nuclear sites that is “inconsistent with full denuclearization,” the Defense Intelligence Agency said in a report issued Friday. The conclusion, based on observations at the Yongbyon nuclear site and elsewhere, echoes assessments delivered to former President Donald Trump by U.S. intelligence...
MILITARY
New York Post

Kim Jong Un displays missile arsenal, claims US causing instability

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un announced Monday that he is building an “invincible” military that will have the capability to launch a nuclear strike at the US — adding that its development serves to deter a “hostile” US causing instability in the region. The leader of the Hermit Kingdom,...
MILITARY
Fox News

Kim vows ‘invincible’ North Korea military during rare exhibition of weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed powerful missiles developed to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland, as he vowed to build an "invincible" military to cope with what he called persistent U.S. hostility, state media reported Tuesday. In an apparent continued effort to drive a wedge between Washington...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Flanked by Missiles, North Korea's Kim Says U.S. and South Korea Threaten Peace

SEOUL (Reuters) -Standing beside North Korea's largest missiles, leader Kim Jong Un said his country's weapons development is necessary in the face of hostile policies https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-has-right-test-weapons-given-hostile-policies-un-envoy-2021-09-27 from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-blazes-new-path-with-most-potent-conventional-missile-submarine-2021-09-08, state media said on Tuesday. Pyongyang was only increasing its military in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
goodmorningpost.com

While criticising the US, Kim promises to construct a “invincible” military

According to state media, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a rare showcase of weapons systems and vowed to build an unbeatable force, accusing the US of inflaming tensions and failing to take steps to demonstrate that it has no hostile intentions toward the North. Kim also stated his military buildup isn’t aimed at South Korea, and that there shouldn’t be another conflict putting Koreans against each other, in an apparent attempt to drive a wedge between Washington and Seoul.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

North Korea's Kim Jong Un blames US for tensions in region

Pyongyang [North Korea], October 12 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday said that the United States did nothing to make him believe that the country is no longer hostile towards North Korea, while blaming it for the tensions in the region, state media reported. Kim in his...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

What is Kim Jong Un thinking?

There are some very smart, experienced people in the U.S. intelligence community whose jobs center on this very question. North Korea is a highly reclusive country. So, to the extent the United States has access to what is actually going on within the corridors of power in Pyongyang, the information largely comes from the occasional high-profile defector. The last two months, however, have been especially dizzying for U.S. intelligence.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#North And South Korea#Us State Department#Military Bases
hngn.com

Kim Jong-un Watches Invincible Soldiers Show Their Unbeatable Combat Prowess; Exhibit Shows Troops Smashing, Breaking Blocks, Lying on Bed of Nails

The scene as Kim Jong-un watches invincible soldiers demonstrate extreme physical prowess and demonstrations that earn the admiration of the superiors. It gave an impression of the high degree of training that North Korean troops have, which should be feared by the forces of Seoul. Invincible soldiers made the supreme...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea forces new military officers to volunteer for harsh front-line duty

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is “encouraging” newly graduated military officers to take up harsh assignments on the front lines in yet another example of forcing less privileged people to “volunteer” for unpleasant duties, sources in the country told RFA.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
The Independent

Japan, S Korea leaders look to deepen ties, despite strains

The leaders of Japan and South Korea spoke by phone on Friday, saying they would look to deepen ties in the face of regional security threats, despite badly strained bilateral relations.Although they share a key ally in the U.S. and common concerns over facing China, ties between Tokyo and Seoul have suffered over the legacy of Japan's World War II atrocities and disagreements over compensation for wartime Korean laborers during the Japanese occupation. Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, only spoke with Korean President Moon Jae-in after he'd spoken with a number of other world leaders, underlining chilly relations...
POLITICS
NBC News

Kim Jong Un enjoys display of North Korean military strength

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Oregon: Do This Instead If You Want Affordable Solar Panels (It's Genius).Qualified homeowners may save thousands after installing solar panels + inverter for no cost at install. Click here to see if your zip qualifies. 7 Reasons Why You Should Buy...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy