Amphitheater standout Maliyah Espinoza to play softball for Adams State

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaliyah Espinoza announced her commitment to play for Adams State on Tuesday. The senior batted .702 for the Panthers with 28 RBI and 4 home runs last year. The Grizzlies compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Association (RMAC) as an NCAA Division II program. Maliyah is the daughter of former Eastern Arizona and Harbor College college standout Irma Espinoza Sonnek and the niece of former University of Arizona standout Laura Espinoza-Watson.

Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014, he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017, a 2019 AZ Education News award winner and he has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years.
