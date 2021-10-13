CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

New HUPD Chief Discusses Force’s Role in Responding to Mental Health Crises in Crimson Interview

By Zadoc I. N. Gee
Harvard Crimson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvard University Police Department chief Victor A. Clay said he is looking at changes to HUPD's response to mental health crises on and near campus. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. Three months into his tenure, Harvard University Police Department chief Victor A. Clay said he is looking at changes to HUPD’s response to mental health crises on and near campus in an interview with The Crimson on Friday.

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Cambridge, MA
Health
Harvard, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Mental Health Issues#Mental Health Crises#Hupd#Huhs
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because they failed to comply with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy