SWIM: CDO swept tri-meet with Salpointe and Desert Christian

The Lady Red Hawks volleyball team was on the road to compete against Grace Christian University and Kalamazoo College on September 29, 2021. The women defeated Grace Christian 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 23-21. The team then played Kalamazoo College and fell in four (20-25,23-25,25-20,23-25). It was an amazing game to watch. Abigail Nunez was the offensive player of the day with 21 kills, two assists, 25 digs, .220 Hitting percentage, two blocks, and three aces. Grace Hall had 18 kills, .196 hitting percentage, one assist, nine aces, nine digs, and seven blocks. Hayleah McFadden had 11 kills. .197 hitting percentage, two digs, three blocks, while Gabby Cuthbert had 10 kills. Melia Hanney had five kills, .231 Hitting percentage, one assist, four blocks, and one dig. Jermara Blackmon had nine kills, .108 hitting percentage, one dig, one block as Arlivia Ross had three kills, and one block. Audrey Longley had nine digs, 39 assits, and one ace while Teagan Giannunzio had four kills, 30 assists, one ace, and 19 digs. Maddie Reynolds was the defensive player of the day with 51 digs, five assists, and one ace. Gabby Rowan had 16 digs as Ally Gillem had three digs. It was a team effort and all players worked as one to compete.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO