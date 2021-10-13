CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWIM: CDO swept tri-meet with Salpointe and Desert Christian

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanyon del Oro 162, Salpointe 98, Desert Christian 5. CDO: Laura Manley, Amelia Moreno, Katelyn Boynton, Ella Kwapich (1:59.94) 200 FREE: SAL: Erin McGuire (2:13.51) 200 MED: CDO: Ella Kwapich (2:20.62) 50 FREE: CDO: Sydney Evans (27.50) 100 FLY: CDO: Katelyn Boynton (1:07.07) 100 FREE: CDO: Linae Ryan (1:01.82) 500...

