Pharmaceuticals

COVID vaccine data skewed by Delta, end of social distancing

By Evan Lewis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrops in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines over the summer were likely the result of the dominant Delta variant and loosening social distancing efforts, a New York health department study suggests. Factors like fewer people wearing masks were likely to blame and not “waning immunity,” said the Department of...

eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

COVID vaccines cut the risk of transmitting Delta — but not for long

People who receive two COVID-19 jabs and later contract the Delta variant are less likely to infect their close contacts than are unvaccinated people with Delta. Smriti Mallapaty is a senior reporter in Sydney, Australia. You have full access to this article via your institution. The first study to look...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Delta#Social Distancing#The Department Of Health#New Yorkers#Reuters
Kaiser Family Foundation

Latest Data on COVID-19 Vaccinations by Race/Ethnicity

As of this week, federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 78% of the adult population in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. While this achievement has led to steep declines in COVID-19 cases and deaths, vaccination coverage—and the protections provided by it—remains uneven across the country. With the continued spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, unvaccinated people remain at increased risk for infection, illness, and death. Though as of October 5, 2021, White people accounted for the largest share (60%) of people who are unvaccinated,1 Black and Hispanic people remain less likely than their White counterparts to have received a vaccine, leaving them at increased risk, particularly as the variant spreads. However, the data show that these disparities are narrowing over time, particularly for Hispanic people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHEC TV-10

Radio Social drops vaccine mandate due to 'stabilization' of Delta variant cases, increased vaccination rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Rochester's Radio Social bar and bowling alley will no longer require proof of vaccination to come in, the business announced this week. According to a post on its website, the change went into effect on Wednesday. It's a move organizers say is due to rising vaccination rates and the "stabilization" of the Delta variant both regionally, and nationally.
ROCHESTER, NY
EurekAlert

Social distancing: Not just for humans

Coughs and colds spread quickly within wild mountain gorilla groups but appear less likely to spread between neighboring groups, a new study published in Scientific Reports shows. Disease, in particular respiratory infection, is one of the biggest threats to ape conservation. Because humans and apes are so closely related, our...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Vaccines prevent severe COVID, even from Delta: study

Vaccination is highly effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19, even against the Delta variant, a vast study in France has shown. The research published Monday—focusing on prevention of severe COVID and death, not infection—looked at 22 million people over 50 and found those who had received jabs were 90 percent less likely to be hospitalised or die.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Are Effective Against Most Variants, Including Delta

The emergence of new variants of viruses is an unfortunate consequence of the pathogens' ability to mutate. The more they infect, the higher the chance that new variants will emerge. When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, the major concern is that an emerging variant will render vaccines ineffective. New...
SCIENCE
Bangor Daily News

COVID delta variant is a serious risk to our children. Vaccines will help.

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Dee Kerry is the executive director of the Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Matthew Wellington is Public Health Campaigns Director for...
KIDS
WBAY Green Bay

Doctors discuss effects of COVID fatigue and social distancing burnout

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us have experienced frustration during the pandemic. A phenomenon some doctors call “COVID fatigue.”. “People are just tired,” Dr. Brian Cagle, a clinical psychologist with Bellin Health, said. “I think that relatively brief reprieve toward the beginning of the summer, I think people saw the light at the end of the tunnel and then all of a sudden with the delta variant everything started going downhill again and they’re like I’ve had enough of it.”
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Lawsuits demand deworming drug ivermectin for COVID-19 patients

Mask rules, vaccination mandates and business shutdowns have all landed in the courts during the COVID-19 outbreak, confronting judges with questions of science and government authority. Now they are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin. At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., many in recent weeks, […]
U.S. POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effect data

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vaccine side effects are an area of concern for anyone, but the issue has become even more prevalent since the release of the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say data surrounding the vaccine can sometimes be misleading, especially when it comes to deaths and the vaccine. The Vaccine...
BISMARCK, ND
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH

