COVID vaccine data skewed by Delta, end of social distancing

As of this week, federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 78% of the adult population in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. While this achievement has led to steep declines in COVID-19 cases and deaths, vaccination coverage—and the protections provided by it—remains uneven across the country. With the continued spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, unvaccinated people remain at increased risk for infection, illness, and death. Though as of October 5, 2021, White people accounted for the largest share (60%) of people who are unvaccinated,1 Black and Hispanic people remain less likely than their White counterparts to have received a vaccine, leaving them at increased risk, particularly as the variant spreads. However, the data show that these disparities are narrowing over time, particularly for Hispanic people.
