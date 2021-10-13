CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

COVID-19 Bulletin (10/13/21)

By Will Maddox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reported a three day total of 1,363 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Tuesday. Gov. Greg Abbott bans any Texas entity from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, The Dallas Morning News reports. This ban is a change from August when the governor’s office said businesses had the option of requiring vaccines for employees. Federal rules on vaccines will most likely supersede the Republican governor’s rule. Abbot says, ”The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced.”

