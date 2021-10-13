CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The National Shooting Sports Foundation Names Representative Quang Nguyen as its Arizona State Legislator of the Year

By Representative Quang Nguyen (R-1)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced Monday it had recognized Representative Quang Nguyen as the 2021 NSSF Arizona State Legislator of the Year. NSSF explained the prestigious recognition was awarded for Representative Nguyen’s “determined commitment to protect the firearm industry against frivolous lawsuits, recognizing the firearm industry as ‘essential’ during state emergencies and preserving America’s Constitutional Second Amendment rights.”

