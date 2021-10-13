CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Cuts IPhone 13 Output Forecast On Chip Shortage: Report

By AFP News
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is unlikely to meet production goals for its new iPhone before the holidays because of a global electronic chip shortage, a report said Tuesday. The firm had planned to produce 90 million iPhone 13s before the end of the year, but will have to settle with 80 million as suppliers Broadcom and Texas Instruments cannot meet demand, the Bloomberg News said, citing sources familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Apple supplier Foxconn unveils electric vehicles

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn unveiled three electric vehicles on Monday, boosting its bid to be a major player in the rapidly expanding EV market as it seeks companies to partner with. The world's largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn already plays a lynchpin role in assembling Apple's iPhones as well as gadgets for a myriad of top international brands. But it has been moving fast to diversify beyond electronics assembly and has ploughed money into electric vehicles, including a joint venture with local automaker Yulon Motor and purchasing a struggling auto plant in Ohio. The models unveiled on Monday -- a sedan, an SUV and a bus -- are concept vehicles that Foxconn hopes it could build with other manufacturers.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Apple reportedly orders more A14 Bionic chips expecting strong demand for the 5G iPhone 13 series

DigiTimes was told by sources that Apple has increased the orders it has placed with TSMC for the newer chips it needs to build more iPhone 13 series phones. The latter uses the 5nm A15 Bionic. At the same time, Apple has reportedly cut back on orders for chips used with older iPhone models. The DigiTimes report says, "Apple has scaled down its chip orders for older-generation iPhones, while ramping up wafer starts at TSMC for its iPhone 13. Apple has also not made any changes to its chip orders placed with TSMC for 2021."
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Reuters

Auto output dives in Brazil, Mexico as chip shortages bite

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Automotive production in Brazil and Mexico, Latin America's two largest economies, plummeted in September, dragged down by an industry-wide semiconductor chip shortage and railroad blockades in Mexico, data showed on Wednesday. Brazilian auto production was down 21.3% to 173,287 units in September from...
WORLD
The Next Web

Apple slashes iPhone production by 10 million units, damn chip shortage

Hardware production’s most notorious enemy, chip shortage, has struck again. This time Apple has suffered from it, and as a result, it’s set to cut this year’s production targets for the iPhone. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is set to slash the target by a whopping 10...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Iphones#Texas Instruments#Broadcom#The Bloomberg News#Wedbush
notebookcheck.net

Bloomberg: Apple's fears of a chip shortage affecting iPhone 13 production have materialized

Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are off to an excellent start with many of the devices already sold out or with extended waiting times of a few weeks. Unfortunately for both customers and Apple alike, Apple will not be able to meet its goal of producing 90 million iPhone 13/Pro models in the last three months of 2021. Instead, Bloomberg reports that Apple has been forced to scale back orders by 10 million units due to chip shortages, which will mean iPhone 13 shortages are likely to continue to the end of the year and beyond.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
Apple Insider

Analysts shrug off reports of Apple iPhone 13 production cuts, issues

A report Tuesday indicated that Apple could cut iPhone 13 production by as much as 10 million units because of supply problems. Analysts don't believe that it'll affect Apple much. The report, published by Bloomberg on Tuesday, suggests that Apple is seeing issues with some of its ancillary partners hitting...
CELL PHONES
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
Fudzilla

Intel says it can make better chips than Apple

The Tame Apple Press is furious with Intel’s Kicking Pat Gelsinger after he dared to point out that Intel could make better chips than the fruity cargo cult. A particularly smug member of the Apple Press core asked Gelsinger if the company had “given up” on ever getting a Mac running on Intel processors in the future. The answer he got back was not what he expected, with Gelsinger saying he would win back this segment of Apple’s business over time by outcompeting the company in chipmaking.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy