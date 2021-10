October 6, 2021 - I want to remind everyone that the photography exhibit will be held at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center this year. A reminder that there will be a "People's Choice" voting during the first two days only of the ETPF. So please stop in at the FBC Family Life Center and take a look at some of the beautiful photos on display and vote for your favorite photograph. You will probably recognize a few names on the photos and I am sure they would appreciate your vote.

