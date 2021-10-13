MARY TAYLOR

It is with profound sadness that the family of Mary Paull Hubbard Taylor shares that she died September 3, 2021, after a long, brave battle with liver disease. She was one of those rare human beings who never complained about her illness, other than she felt tired much of the time. But she never said ‘why me?’ Rather, she was humble, kind, thoughtful and giving, no matter how she was feeling. She had an exemplary work ethic, and was known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humour.