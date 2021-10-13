Single-Delegate Districts a Win

Later this month, the Legislature will adopt 100 single-delegate districts in the West Virginia House of Delegates. For me this has been a long, over three-decades goal that started in 1991. Soon after being elected in 1984, I observed that Kanawha County was one large multi-member district with all 12 members together representing this largest county. Many parts of the county did not have a delegate from their area. When the voters went to the polls, they had 24 candidates on their ballot with 12 to be elected. Most of the voters did not know all 24 or even 12.