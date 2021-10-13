Shenandoah KO’s Linsly in Semis

Jones, a senior from Fredericksburg, Va., put together a 14-point week as she had a hand in eight Shenandoah goals over a pair of ODAC victories. The Hornets have now won program record 10 straight games and sit at 3-0 in league play tied with Lynchburg and Washington and Lee for the top spot in the conference table. Jones, who earned ODAC Offensive Player of the Year honors last spring, found the back wall of the cage three times during the midweek as SU traveled to Eastern Mennonite for an 11-0 victory over the Royals. She again beat the keeper on three occasions on the weekend but added two assists for eight points as the driving force behind a 9-0 triumph at home over Virginia Wesleyan. The two helpers extended her Shenandoah career record to 46, which is tied for seventh in ODAC history. She is tied for the program points record (136) and sits just three goals shy of matching the SU record for goals scored (47). Jones currently leads the ODAC in points (36) and goals scored (15). She is tied for fifth with six assists.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO