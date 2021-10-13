CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah KO’s Linsly in Semis

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHENANDOAH — Linsly came out with a burst of energy to start its OVAC Class 3A semifinal match against host Shenandoah, but the third-seeded Cadets couldn’t keep it going and the second-seeded Zeps rallied for a four-set win – 24-26, 25-13, 25-11 and 25-17 on Tuesday. The victory puts Shenandoah...

