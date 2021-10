NEW LONDON - The board of education acquired a new member Monday when Don Patton was sworn in to fill out the term of Tim Grys, who resigned Aug. 22. The term ends Dec. 31. Patton will be on the ballot in November to fill an open seat. He is the utility foreman with the village and has twin girls in the fourth grade in the district.

