Tacoma, WA

NDSU Women’s Golf Finishes Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invite in Eighth Place

NDSU Bison Athletics
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. – The North Dakota State women's golf team finished in eighth place at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational at Tacoma Country Club on Tuesday. The Bison came in eighth place after assembling rounds of 298, 308 and 306 for a total of 912. Seattle (287-295-303--885) won the tournament with Santa Clara (297-294-298--889) following up in second place. Utah Valley (294-300-301--895) rounded out the top three finishing in third place.

gobison.com

