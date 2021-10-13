CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danish String Quartet concert at The Broad Stage rescheduled for Oct. 16

By Jordan Green
The Danish String Quartet, which was initially booked to perform on Friday, Oct. 8 at The Broad Stage Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, will now be performing on Oct. 16 at the venue at 3:00 pm PST. The performance marks the return to live and in-person performances at The Broad.

The rescheduling of the concert took place due to a complication with the group’s visa process according to an official statement from the venue.

The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, located at 1310 Eleventh Street, is a longtime venue that has gathered several renowned local artists and given them the ability to showcase their work to the Westside of Los Angeles. Due to COVID-19, the venue has not held an event in nearly a year and a half.

The quartet’s repertoire includes the Mozart String Quartet No 16 in E-flat major and a DSQ specialty — a selection of Nordic Folk Music — about which The New York Times said, “Most rare and interesting there’s deep absorption when players enter a kind of trance, a state of euphoric joy … for listeners, the world dissolves and we are carried along by sound. When at their best, their tone throbs with joy.”

They released “Last Leaf” for ECM Records in 2017, an album of traditional Scandinavian folk music. This recording was one of the top classical albums of 2017, as chosen by NPR, Spotify and The New York Times, among others.

”The story of this string quartet is perhaps like none other, having been friends since boyhood and having arrived at a profound identity as an ensemble by the time they were in their teenage years,” Rob Bailis, artistic and executive director of The Broad Stage, said. “Their creative and musical relationship is forged equally in a lifelong friendship and the pursuit of a produced artistic vision.”

Tickets are priced from $50 to $80 and are available at www.thebroadstage.org or from Patron Services at (310) 434-3200.

