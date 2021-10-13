CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handle School Board Issues at Local Level

By Congressional Map Needs Second Look
Intelligencer
 6 days ago

“Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week in announcing the U.S. Department of Justice would begin investigating threats against school board members, teachers and other school personnel. “Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.”

www.theintelligencer.net

Related
The Free Press - TFP

School Board Associations In 17 States Have Joined Florida In Condemning Biden’s Push To Have The Feds Police Local School Board Meetings

The opposition to President Joe Biden’s heavy-handedness with schools is growing. Last week, the Florida School Boards Association was among the first of such state organizations to criticize the National School Boards Association for seeking the Biden administration’s help in controlling “domestic terrorism” – that is, parents who forcibly speak out against onerous policies on masking, promoting transgender privileges and Critical Race Theory indoctrination.
FLORIDA STATE
Kenosha News.com

Wisconsin school board association condemns threats made against local members

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards on Thursday condemned a growing number of threats against school board members across the state related to COVID-19 regulations and other hot-button political issues. “Unfortunately, there have been some isolated incidents in the state recently involving threats to the personal safety of board members,”...
WISCONSIN STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana School Board Association disavows request for FBI at local meetings

(The Center Square) – The Louisiana School Board Association has disavowed its national organization’s request for federal law enforcement to police local school board meetings, saying the move is a “huge step backwards.”. Parents and school boards across the country have clashed in recent months over COVID-19 student-mask policies and...
EDUCATION
Fox News

Rep. Buck says feds should stay out of local school board disputes: 'Political speech must be protected'

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., criticized the federal government for getting involved with recent disputes during school board meetings. The National School Board Association asked the Biden administration for help as an increasing number of conservative parents are speaking out against mask requirements, saying some parents' actions "could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes." On "Fox & Friends," Rep. Buck said the FBI should not get involved and allow local authorities to handle threats or disputes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Engage with your local school board

Let’s take a step away from the national spotlight for a moment. We need to talk about our local school boards — something that not everyone has a material interest in and even less of a personal interest in. But there is one group that has taken a brand new, drastic interest in school boards — anti-mask conservatives. And they shouldn’t be the only ones.
EDUCATION
WBAY Green Bay

Local school boards tired of rising tensions, ready for the DOJ to step in

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While angry parents at school board meetings are nothing new, local board members say what they are facing today is scary, and more than anything unacceptable. “People are taking this and making it very personal and turning them into attacks on school board members, heckling...
DE PERE, WI
audacy.com

OPINION: Zeoli: Biden Administration Extends The Police State to Local School Board Meetings

Today on the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed the overreaching police state by President Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland deciding to to call in the FBI for local school board meetings. Calling it an "unnatural spike" in unruly behavior during these local meetings with parents speaking out on mask mandates and similar issues. However, by all accounts the local police are handling these localized incidents themselves, so why does the FBI need to get involved?
POLITICS
capecoralbreeze.com

School board issues memorandum regarding controversial comments

A Lee County School Board’s comments regarding about the local Guatemalan community resulted in a unanimously passed memorandum supporting student dignity. The move was directed at comments District 3 School board member Chris Patricca made during a Sept. 24 Zoom meeting with the Estero Council of Community Leaders that were construed as derogatory toward students of Guatemalan heritage. She subsequently appologized.
LEE COUNTY, FL
coloradopolitics.com

Federal judge issues temporary injunction in favor of Cherry Creek school board candidate, but issue now moot

A federal judge is granting a preliminary injunction against the Cherry Creek School District over its requirement on mask-wearing in school board candidate forums, but the ruling arrived just hours before the district's final forum. Shumé Navarro, a candidate for Cherry Creek District D, claimed medical conditions prevent her from...
AURORA, CO
hometownsource.com

County Board praises administrator for handling of pandemic

The Washington County Board of Commissioners conducted a job performance review of Kevin Corbid, county administrator, Sept. 28, and provided a public report at its Oct. 5 meeting. While the content and discussion of performance evaluations are private data on the employee involved, Corbid authorized public comments during the Oct....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Dayton Daily News

School construction, COVID key issues in Beavercreek school board race

Voters in the Beavercreek school district have five candidates to choose from for three school board seats in the current election — incumbents Krista Hunt and Jo Ann Rigano, along with newcomers Allison Lindsay and Carl Fischer, plus Mark Passage, who is a write-in candidate. The school board has five...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
idahofreedom.org

School board candidate survey informs parents, voters on critical education issues

Actions of local school boards are at the forefront of many parents’ minds. Families and voters all over the country have been angered over school boards’ mask mandates, curricular choices, and unnecessary school closures. Ironically, voter turnout for school board elections is low. Parents who want to see change in...
EDUCATION
wpsdlocal6.com

Local school boards reevaluate masks requirements as cases fall

WEST KENTUCKY — Some local school districts are considering changes to their mask requirements as COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continue to decrease. Masks have become a normal part of the day in schools across the country. That could be changing soon for students in Mayfield. Superintendent Joe Henderson explained the update to the district's mask requirements following a unanimous vote from the Mayfield Board of Education.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Intelligencer

End Duplication In Government

King Bureaucracy is rather fond of itself; and elected officials don’t normally have the courage to confront it once they have forgotten for whom they work. Still, West Virginia lawmakers could not have gotten a clearer sign that they should eliminate some of the waste in state government by getting rid of the West Virginia Board of Licensed Dietitians.
POLITICS

