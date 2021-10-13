Brookside Signs Contract With Sheriff’s Office

BROOKSIDE — The village moved forward with a contract with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office to provide police coverage for the community. On Monday, Brookside Village Council voted 5-1 to suspend the rules and pass an emergency ordinance to allow Mayor Rich Kurner to enter into a contract with the sheriff’s office. The suspension of the rules was passed with only Councilman Allan Ketzell II voting against. Once the roll call vote was made, the ordinance was passed in a 4-2 vote with council members Robert Thomas, Dennis Kennedy, Roger Stewart and Paul West voting in favor and Councilwoman Wendy Anderson and Ketzell II voting against.