CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, OH

Brookside Signs Contract With Sheriff’s Office

Intelligencer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKSIDE — The village moved forward with a contract with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office to provide police coverage for the community. On Monday, Brookside Village Council voted 5-1 to suspend the rules and pass an emergency ordinance to allow Mayor Rich Kurner to enter into a contract with the sheriff’s office. The suspension of the rules was passed with only Councilman Allan Ketzell II voting against. Once the roll call vote was made, the ordinance was passed in a 4-2 vote with council members Robert Thomas, Dennis Kennedy, Roger Stewart and Paul West voting in favor and Councilwoman Wendy Anderson and Ketzell II voting against.

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, OH
Bridgeport, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Bridgeport, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Stewart
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because they failed to comply with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy