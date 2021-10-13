ABA seeks legal volunteers to help Haitian immigrants at monthly clinics

In a month’s time, it will mark a year that Biden was announced the winner of the presidential candidacy. He ran as the “anti-Trump,” essentially saying that whatever Trump stood for, Biden was very much against. Despite being a moderate, some had the hopes that Biden would indeed be the antithesis of the Trump administration. However, the crisis of Haitian immigrants is revealing the obvious: the Biden administration has cracks in its armor, and Democrats and Republicans are still two sides of the same coin. The immigration crisis has not been remedied in the slightest since Biden took charge. As the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) treated the influx as a surprise attack and threatened the Haitians with whips, the government should not have been surprised given the world at large right now. The U.S. government needs to review who is in office, how these greater issues should be dealt with and simultaneously work to remedy domestic harms to make room for people in great need.

