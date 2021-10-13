CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

ABA seeks legal volunteers to help Haitian immigrants at monthly clinics

legalnews.com
 6 days ago

The American Bar Association Commission on Immigration has joined eight other organizations to co-sponsor monthly online clinics to help Haitian immigrants complete applications for Temporary Protected Status. The organizations seek volunteer lawyers, paralegals, law students and translators to work three-hour shifts. The clinics will be held on a Thursday, Friday,...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Angry scenes broke out at Haiti's main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on, while others threw shoes at the jet. Last weekend, the US started flying out migrants...
IMMIGRATION
CBS Minnesota

Amid Missionary Hostage Crisis, Minnesotan From Port-Au-Prince Wishes ‘Haiti Would Get The Help They Need’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The future is still unclear for 17 missionaries with an Ohio religious group being held hostage in Haiti. The group includes 16 United States citizens, five of whom are children. The Christian group says a notorious Haitian gang is to blame. It is the latest in ongoing turmoil in the Caribbean country. It’s chaos that many Minnesotans are watching closely, hoping more can be done to stop it. A WCCO camera captured a thrilled 9-year-old in 2010, when Patrice Shelton arrived at her new Minnesota home. She survived a catastrophic earthquake in her Port-au-Prince orphanage, alongside her younger brother,...
SOCIETY
highlandernews.org

Turning away Haitian immigrants at the border puts America’s lack of immigration reform in the spotlight

In a month’s time, it will mark a year that Biden was announced the winner of the presidential candidacy. He ran as the “anti-Trump,” essentially saying that whatever Trump stood for, Biden was very much against. Despite being a moderate, some had the hopes that Biden would indeed be the antithesis of the Trump administration. However, the crisis of Haitian immigrants is revealing the obvious: the Biden administration has cracks in its armor, and Democrats and Republicans are still two sides of the same coin. The immigration crisis has not been remedied in the slightest since Biden took charge. As the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) treated the influx as a surprise attack and threatened the Haitians with whips, the government should not have been surprised given the world at large right now. The U.S. government needs to review who is in office, how these greater issues should be dealt with and simultaneously work to remedy domestic harms to make room for people in great need.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
USA TODAY

Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. deserve better treatment: Bernice A. King

Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the gross mistreatment of our Haitian brothers and sisters who were seeking refuge under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. I believe it is important to understand the factors that lead Haitian migrants to the southern border of the United States – searching for stability and jobs after fleeing a country devastated by natural disasters and political turmoil.
DEL RIO, TX
washingtoninformer.com

Haitian-Americans Lash Out At Biden’s Mass Expulsion Of Immigrants

The Biden administration’s massive efforts to deport thousands of Haitian immigrants living under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, and move others to unnamed locations in the U.S. faces heightened criticism — including from Haitian-Americans. “All of us are appalled by the images showing the mistreatment of Haitian refugees at...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Aba#Haitian#The Legal News
WREG

US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries held captive

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.S. officials are working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of 12 adults and five children with a U.S.-based missionary group who were abducted over the weekend by a gang notorious for killings, kidnappings and extortion. The group was snatched by the 400 Mawozo gang, which controls the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
artofhealthyliving.com

The Legal Implications Of Sponsoring An Immigrating Family Member

If you decide to sponsor an immigrating family member to get a green card, you will typically need to submit an Affidavit of Support. Usually, this is done using Form I-864. Doing so is a serious commitment that shouldn’t be taken lightly. So, here are some of the legal implications of Form I-864 and sponsoring an immigrating family member to the US.
IMMIGRATION
caribbeantoday.com

US Announces New Immigration Enforcement Priorities Amid Haitian Migration Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden administration has announced new immigration enforcement priorities amid the Haitian migration crisis. US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said the new Guidelines for the Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law aims to “better focus the department’s resources on the apprehension and removal of noncitizens who are a threat to our national security, public safety, and border security and advance the interests of justice by ensuring a case-by-case assessment of whether an individual poses a threat.”
IMMIGRATION
Documented

Advocates Discuss Federal Policy Ending Work Immigration Raids

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a new policy that will terminate worksite raids that target undocumented immigrants. Instead, the agency will focus on predatory employers who manage unsafe worksites and […] The post Advocates Discuss Federal Policy Ending Work Immigration Raids appeared first on Documented.
LABOR ISSUES
legalnews.com

ABA urges 10 hours of volunteer service to meet urgent legal needs

The nation faces an extraordinary need for legal assistance on multiple fronts—from the eviction crisis arising from the COVID pandemic, to assistance for refugees from Afghanistan and Haiti as well as other areas, to the legal issues arising from disasters including Hurricane Ida, widespread flash flooding in the south and wildfires in the west. For the rest of the year, the American Bar Association urges attorney to commit to 10 hours of pro bono – or just under a quarter of the Model Rules of Professional Conduct aspirational goal of 50 hours annually per lawyer. Legal assistance at the right time can keep families in their homes, prevent a small business from closing, and offer refuge to those in need.
CHARITIES
legalnews.com

Immigration law is 'near and dear' to this student's heart

Aya Beydoun has wanted to be an attorney since fourth grade when she verbally defended a classmate who was being bullied by a permanent substitute teacher because of his ethnic background. “I got in big trouble for it by my school and my family because they didn’t want to hear...
DEARBORN, MI
yoursun.com

COLUMN: Thousands of volunteer hours keep clinic operating

The Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic is a Florida nonprofit corporation with a current 501©3 tax-exempt status. The Mission of VBA Clinic is “to provide no-cost volunteer medical, pharmacy and wellness services to the under-served in Charlotte County.”. Last year alone, VBA volunteers donated more than 9,200 hours at...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy