A few weeks ago, Samsung released its latest upper-midrange phone: the Galaxy M52 5G. It is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M51 and it brings several improvements to the shelves, but its predecessor has still much to say even a year after its release. Despite its very affordable street prices, the Samsung Galaxy M51 remains one of the best battery phones out there and it offers a better camera experience than the new Galaxy M52 5G. These are the reason why the Galaxy M51 may still offer a higher value to several users. And this is the reason why we decided to publish a comparison between Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy M51 highlighting the differences between their specifications.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO