Golfer Is As Patriotic As An Eagle For His Fundraising

Ed Walls takes a swing at the Manchester Township based Renaissance Country Club where he works as a golf pro. He recently received the Patriot Award from the New Jersey Professional Golf Association. (Photo Provided By The New Jersey Professional Golf Association)

MANCHESTER – A township golfer is being recognized for being above par when it comes to his patriotism and supporting the community. Ed Walls recently received a top award from the New Jersey Professional Golf Association.

Walls earned the Patriot Award, given to an individual who exemplifies patriotism through the game of golf, and demonstrates dedication to those who protect and serve our country.

On September 5, Patriot Golf Day, he played a one-man, one-day, 200-hole golf marathon at the Renaissance Country Club. It was the tenth year he had taken on this challenge, raising more than $75,000 for the Folds of Honor foundation, which provides educational scholarships for military families.

“I’ve played golf for a long time, first playing with my dad and brother at an early age. Went on to play for my high school team. I got back involved many years later by doing some golf instruction and then became a PGA professional,” Walls added.

Walls said he was “very excited to receive the news that I received the Patriot Award for the New Jersey PGA Section. It actually is the second time I have been so honored. I have won it now two years in a row, which I believe is a first since the inception of this award by our section…first two-time and first back-to-back recipient to my knowledge.”

Ed Walls who works as a golf pro at the Renaissance Country Club in Manchester was recognized recently by the New Jersey Professional Golf Association. (Photo Provided By The New Jersey Professional Golf Association)

“Although I do try to wear some interesting and patriotic attire for my Golf Marathon, I don’t believe that played a role in receiving the award. It was mostly due to the number of years I have done a golf marathon to raise money for the Folds of Honor and the generous donations of members, friends, and family that have now eclipsed $100,000 total,” Walls added.

The Golf Pro said he plans to attend the section meeting and the Celebration of Golf where all of the award winners will be recognized.

“My family has been the most supportive of this cause and have helped me succeed each and every year. They as well as the members from my clubs and my generous friends all deserve the award for their continued support and donations over the years. I am proud to accept it on their behalf,” the golfer said.

Walls was among the special award winners named by Tom Flatt, PGA Head Professional at Edgewood Country Club. Flatt was named 2021 NJPGA Golf Professional of the Year

The New Jersey Section of the PGA of America (NJPGA) recently announced its 2021 annual award recipients, led by Flatt, who received the highest honor for a PGA Professional within the Section in addition to the Bill Strausbaugh Award, an award given to a golf professional for their efforts to mentor other golf professionals.

Flatt was joined by an esteemed list of PGA Professionals who were honored in several categories as 2021 NJPGA Special Award winners. The New Jersey PGA, in conjunction with the New Jersey State Golf Association, plans to recognize the award recipients on October 28 at the Celebration of Golf at Canoe Brook Country Club and at the NJPGA Fall Meeting on October 25 at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club.