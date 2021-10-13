NLDS Game Thread #4 Overflow

WHITE SOX @ ASTROS - 3:07 pm CDT. Lance Lynn (157 IP - 4.2 fWAR, 3.32 FIP, 27.5 K%) Lance McCullers, Jr. (162.1 IP - 3.3 fWAR, 3.52 FIP, 27.0 K%) Oh, hello, it’s literally the worst postseason matchup available! A self-respecting Twins fan would never find themselves rooting for the White Sox. A self-respecting baseball fan would never find themselves rooting for Houston. It’s something of a “revenge tour” for the Texas club, who have been fighting for a chance to prove they can win a title with a legitimate approach. It’s sort of like Barry Bonds and steroids...the man was good enough to have made the Hall of Fame without performance enhancers. In a similar vein, the Houston Astros certainly had the talent on their roster to take home the trophy without bang bang smack smack boom metal trash bang.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO