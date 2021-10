The NPHS Bulldogs JUST missed out on hosting a district tournament this year. They will travel to Papillion La Vista where they will be the #2 seed in the A-7 district:. Just a reminder you can watch the Live video of the games on the sports section of the post. You can also open up any YouTube app and search "Eagle video streams" and can watch on your Tablet, Smart TV, or any other YouTube device!

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO