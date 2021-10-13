CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Milwaukee’s season ends in NLDS elimination as they lose to Atlanta, 5-4

By Brew Crew Ball
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was “do or die” tonight in Atlanta for the Milwaukee Brewers. Unfortunately for Brewers’ nation, the season ended on this evening as the Brewers fell to the Braves 5-4. Both teams were held scoreless through the first three innings of play. In the top of the fourth, the Brewers...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers will start right-hander Corbin Burnes in Game 1 of NLDS vs. Atlanta Braves

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The Brewers announced Tuesday that Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) will start Game 2 on Saturday. The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34) for Game 1 and left-hander Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) for Game 2.
MLB
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers history in the NLDS

Let’s start off with a bit of a bonus entry. While the League Division Series didn’t start in full until the playoffs expanded in 1994 (and officially happened for the first time in 1995), the template for the division series actually came around in 1981. That season, the season was split in half due to the midseason players strike. As the winners of the second half of the season in the AL East, the Brewers earned their first ever postseason spot that year, and faced the Yankees in a divisional round created just for this season. While the Brewers had the best overall record in the AL East (62-47), the Yankees had home-field advantage due to an agreement made for this postseason, giving the first half winners the right to host the last three games and the second half winners the right to host the first two.
MLB
thestreamable.com

2021 NLDS: How to Watch the Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Without Cable/TV Channels & Streaming

Yes, there is another NLDS series, and it’s between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers. Will the Braves get a sense of “home-field advantage” because each game of the series will air on TBS? Perhaps — and the Braves will need all the help they can get to slow down the Brew Crew’s mashers Christian Yelich and the red-hot Avisail Garcia.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#Atlanta#Braves#The Milwaukee Brewers
chatsports.com

Five key questions as Milwaukee Brewers head to Atlanta for Game 3 of the NLDS

After being shut out in Game 2 of the NLDS, the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves in a best-of-three series with the Atlanta Braves. With the pivotal Game 3 set to take place at Truist Park on Monday, the confidence many Brewers’ fans had after Game 1 has quickly shifted to fear of bowing out of the playoffs before the NLCS.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
brewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers will start Eric Lauer in NLDS Game 4

The Milwaukee Brewers have elected to start Eric Lauer in Game 4 of the NLDS, an elimination game for the Crew. The selection has drawn the ire of fans who think the elimination game start should go to ace and Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes, who more than earned the Game 1 NLDS start. Burnes would pitch on short rest in a high-stress situation after his stellar Game 1 start. Atlanta, on the other hand, who experience a much sharper drop-off in their series’ fourth rotation spot, elected to go with their Game 1 starter, Charlie Morton, for today’s game.
MLB
CBS 58

Brewers fall to Braves 5-4, lose NLDS 3-1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58/AP) -- At least the Milwaukee Brewers came out swinging. Milwaukee was 0 for 20 with runners in scoring position during the NL Division Series until RBI singles by Omar Narváez and Lorenzo Cain produced a 2-0 lead against Atlanta in Game 4. The Brewers nearly got their...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy