A new and modified version of the Oxford vaccine is being developed to target the Delta coronavirus variant, The Independent understands.Early work has been started by members of Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert’s team at the University of Oxford – the same scientists behind the AstraZeneca jab first rolled out in January. A source told The Independent the new vaccine was being designed with the aim of “having something on the shelf ready to scale up – if it’s needed”.Although the UK’s vaccine programme was singled out as a success in a recent report which largely condemned the government for its...

WORLD ・ 2 HOURS AGO