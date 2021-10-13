CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.2 is out now on all platforms, 120fps support added to some iOS devices

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing miHoYo’s reveal, the Genshin Impact (Free) version 2.2 has just gone live on iOS, PS5, PS4, Android, and PC platforms. This update brings the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration featuring Aloy into the world of Genshin Impact on non PlayStation platforms following its debut on PS5 and PS4 in version 2.1. Details for the collaboration are here. Genshin Impact version 2.2 ‘Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog’ has a surprise addition on iOS. The game now supports 120fps on specific devices as shown in the screenshot below taken from an M1 iPad Pro. As far as I can tell on my PC install, this option isn’t available yet there so it might be debuting through the iOS version. It isn’t mentioned on the Android patch notes.

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
futuregamereleases.com

Genshin Impact Update 2.2 Adds DualSense Controller Support on PC

MiHoYo released a new patch for Genshin Impact, and besides the promised Tsurumi Island, the developer has decided to introduce something new. Starting on October 13, the update will add support for the DualSense controller on PC. Players can expect new monsters (that constantly deal damage) and Thoma, the four-star character.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Genshin Impact Version 2.2: Dispel the mystic fog shrouding Tsurumi Island

Hello Travelers! Once again, your Genshin Impact dev team is here to bring you the newest information about the latest Genshin Impact update! With Version 2.2 Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog, coming on October 13, we’re going to bring you the last of the six major islands of Inazuma and Thoma as a playable character, together with his Hangout Event. Meanwhile, you may also step up to new challenges in Inazuma with Tartaglia and Xinyan, or enjoy some time with old friends in Liyue, Mondstadt, or in your personal realm.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Ios#Mobile#Ps4#Mihoyo#The Genshin Impact Lrb#Mrmacright#The App Store
Android Headlines

Here's What's New With Genshin Impact Patch 2.2

Genshin Impact patch 2.2 arrives in a little over a week, with a healthy dose of new content to dive into. This includes one playable character that’s new to everyone. As well as a returning playable character from an older event wish. And, the expansion of a third character that was made available for PlayStation players back in August.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact News: New Serenitea Pot features in Version 2.2

The Serenitea Pot system in Genshin Impact has been one of the most interesting additions since the game’s launch. Housing systems have always been popular in RPG-like games, as players will have a place to call home in between periods of intense battle or exploration. The one in Genshin Impact is no different, and it can also be a hub for socialization, where different players can meet in places they’ve customized to their own liking. In version 2.2, there will be a lot of new additions to the Serenitea Pot system, along with a couple of quality-of-life changes, to enhance the experience of players investing in realm design.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Genshin Impact Update 2.2: Release date, characters, and everything new

Thoma joins the fight, bringing Genshin Impact's total character list to 42. Following Genshin Impact's one-year anniversary celebration, developer miHoYo will be releasing Update 2.2 on Oct.13. The popular free-to-play title has become one of the best Android games since its release, garnering tens of millions of players worldwide. Though update 2.2 won't be as big as 2.0, it will still add a healthy amount of content and a new character that players have been expecting since his introduction in Inazuma.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact devs confirm changes coming in 2.2 update

MiHoYo has finally responded to a number of Genshin Impact fan demands, outlining QoL changes that will be coming in the Version 2.2 update. Genshin Impact players have demanded numerous QoL changes since the game’s release, but miHoYo has now responded to some of these highly-anticipated requests. While the Anniversary Event is currently wrapping up, many Genshin Impact players have taken this opportunity to reflect on the current state of the free-to-play title.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
NewsBreak
Android Devices
sportsaldente.com

Genshin Impact 2.2 Leaks: What Can The Update Offer Us?

The following article is about the 2.2 leaks of Genshin Impact and all the details coming with it. Everybody loves to play Genshin Impact with the lockdown happening due to the Covid 19 pandemic, people have spent more time on video games than any other activity. When video games come up, Genshin Impact is bound to be there. With a 3.5 rating out of 5 by Google Play, it is one of the best games to spend time on. The masterpiece published and developed by miHoYo can be played on every console available. Genshin Impact’s Engine, Unity is one of the best in the market. Enough with the introduction let us get right on point.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

miHoYo Announces Genshin Impact Patch 2.2 Release Date

Genshin Impact patch 2.2 now has a release date and it’s just around the corner. So close in fact, that it’ll be here this month. With the release of Genshin Impact patch 2.2, there’s a lot coming for players. Including some goodies that PlayStation players picked up with the launch of patch 2.1 in the Summer.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.2 Can Now Be Pre-Installed Ahead of Its Release This Week Featuring a New Character, Mini-Games, New Island, and More

Last week, miHoYo revealed the Genshin Impact (Free) version 2.2 release date. This update will bring the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration featuring Aloy into the world of Genshin Impact on iOS, Android, and PC platforms following its debut on PlayStation in version 2.1. Details for the collaboration are here. Genshin Impact version 2.2 ‘Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog’ releases this week on October 13th for all platforms and it can now be pre-installed on mobile and PC platforms. Version 2.2 brings the last of the six major islands of Inazuma, a new playable character Thoma, new challenges, mini-games, and more. The Genshin Impact version 2.2 download size is 3.44GB on iOS. Watch the Genshin Impact 2.2 trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

New Genshin Impact developer discussion for Version 2.2 reveals upcoming quality-of-life changes

Genshin Impact is always getting some quality-of-life upgrades as the game progresses, and the developers are discussing upcoming changes coming to Version 2.2 and beyond. Players who joined Genshin Impact late may have missed some exclusive event content, such as gadgets from the Mondstadt Windblume Festival. Fortunately, in Version 2.2, travelers will be able to purchase some of that event-limited content including the Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon, Windsong Lyre, and Wind-Blessed Harpastum with Mora.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 Update – The End of Eternity

This month marks a whole year since Genshin Impact was released worldwide. After being chastised as a Breath of the Wild clone, the constant updates and unique content from Genshin helped distinguish it as its own beast. And in this update, Version 2.1, we are celebrating with new areas to explore, new mechanics, and saying goodbye to the Inazuma chapter of the Traveller’s long journey to seek out their sibling.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Genshin Impact Getting Large 2.2 Update This Month

Genshin Impact is more than a little popular. Since its release in September 2020, the miHoYo RPG has become a pop-culture powerhouse, grossing over $2 billion within the first year. In fact, it was the fastest game to reach this milestone on Google Play and the App Store. As it celebrates its first anniversary, the new 2.2 update now looms on the horizon, set to launch on October 13, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Genshin Impact Update Will Add a New Character, Unlock Aloy on All Platforms Next Week

The next major update for Genshin Impact, version 2.2, will arrive next week, and will bring with it a wide array of new content. On the character front, the new 4-star Pyro user Thoma joins the lineup, while Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy will become available on all platforms (rather than just PlayStation). Meanwhile, the last major Inazuma island, the foggy Tsurumi, will be unlocked, new events will be rolled out, and Dualsense controller support for PC players will be added, to name just a few of the ver. 2.2 bullet points. You can check out a trailer for the upcoming update, below.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

All Geo characters in Genshin Impact: Arataki Itto, Gorou, Zhongli, more

Geo characters in Genshin Impact can make any team incredibly effective, especially for those that wish to add a bit more defense to squishy damage dealers. Here’s every Geo character in Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact Geo characters are known for their high defense, tanky shields, and ability to protect allied...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Here’s exactly when you can play Genshin Impact Version 2.2

The next major Genshin Impact update is Version 2.2 and it includes new character banners, the Tsurumi Island, novel events, and much more. This new content drop follows up on Version 2.1’s two Inazuma region islands. Since Version 2.2 is nearly here, you’ll want to be familiar with its release time, how the maintenance period works, and everything else you might need to know about Genshin Impact Version 2.2.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy