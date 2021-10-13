‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.2 is out now on all platforms, 120fps support added to some iOS devices
Following miHoYo’s reveal, the Genshin Impact (Free) version 2.2 has just gone live on iOS, PS5, PS4, Android, and PC platforms. This update brings the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration featuring Aloy into the world of Genshin Impact on non PlayStation platforms following its debut on PS5 and PS4 in version 2.1. Details for the collaboration are here. Genshin Impact version 2.2 ‘Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog’ has a surprise addition on iOS. The game now supports 120fps on specific devices as shown in the screenshot below taken from an M1 iPad Pro. As far as I can tell on my PC install, this option isn’t available yet there so it might be debuting through the iOS version. It isn’t mentioned on the Android patch notes.toucharcade.com
